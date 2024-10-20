New Delhi: A loud blast was reported outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on Sunday morning. The incident has prompted a swift response from emergency services, including the fire department, bomb disposal squad, and police forensic teams.

The blast occurred around 7:50 AM, causing damage to the school’s boundary wall, nearby shops, and a parked car3. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. The Delhi Fire Services confirmed that two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, but no fire was detected.

Senior police officials, including members of the crime branch and the Special Cell, have arrived at the location to oversee the investigation. “Our forensic team and crime unit are collecting samples from the blast site. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating all possibilities,” a senior police officer stated.

The area has been cordoned off, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more information about the incident. The blast has heightened security concerns in the national capital, with police urging residents to remain vigilant.

