Blast Outside Kabul’s Military Airport, Many Feared Dead

Kabul: Multiple people are feared dead after an explosion outside the military airport in Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said as per Reuters.

While Taliban interior ministry spokesman did not reveal the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.

The explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that in Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province as a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff’s desk, local media reported.

Further details awaited.