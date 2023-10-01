Blast Near Turkish Parliament On Day It Reopens

Turkey: An explosion was heard in the heart of Turkish capital city of Ankara on Sunday with no immediate reports of casulaties. The cause of the explosion is also not immediately known while some reports said the the explosion took place after gunfire. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X that a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at around 9:30 am local time near the Interior Ministry. The development comes on a day when the Turkish Parliament is scheduled to reopen following a summer recess.

According to the minister, one of the terrorists “blew himself up” while another one was “neutralised” by security forces who have set up barriers in the area. Two police officers have sustained light injuries during the attack, Yerlikaya said, adding that the assailants arrived at the scene inside a light commercial vehicle.

There was no immediate information on the assailants. In the past, the country has witnessed deadly attacks by Kurdish and far-left militant groups as well as the Islamic State group.

According to an AP report, the television footage showed bomb squad working near a parked vehicle in the area which is located near the Turkish Grand National Assembly and other government buildings.

The access to the city centre has been cordoned off by the police, the report added.