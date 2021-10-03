Blast Kills At Least A Dozen Civilians Near Kabul Mosque

Kabul: As many as 12 people have died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday, reports said.

The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul. Those who were killed in the attack were civilians outside the mosque gate.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Interior Ministry, said that three people had been detained in connection with the incident.

Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul’s Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e-Naw area. The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.