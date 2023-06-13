Blast Furnace Mishap at Tata Steel Plant in Dhenkanal Leaves 19 Injured

Dhenkanal: A blast furnace explosion at Meramandali plant of Tata Steel in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday left 19 persons injured.

According to reports, some workers working nearby suffered scald injuries after the steam pipe burst due to a suspected gas leak.

All the 19 persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, have been shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. The injured included some labourers and engineers as well.

Initially, all of them were given first aid at the medical unit inside the plant. The mishap occurred at around 1 pm today. The condition of two persons is said to be critical.

Dhenkanal SP, Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said, “The valve carrying hot water got opened and around 19 persons have been injured in the incident.” A team from the district administration will also visit the spot for an investigation, he said.

Soon after the incident, Tata Steel issued a statement regarding the accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

“The accident occurred at 1:00 pm (IST) today during the course of the inspection work and has affected few people working at the site, who were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the Company’s ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics.

Immediately post the accident, all the emergency protocol services were activated and the area has been cordoned off. The Company is ensuring all necessary information and support to the families of the affected personnel, reads the statement.

The company said that they are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

“Safety remains our top priority and we’re committed to learning from this incident. We will share updates as and when more details are available,” the company said in the statement.