BLACKPINK looks fierce in their new music video Shut Down

BLACKPINK looks fierce in their new music video Shut DownSeoul: BLACKPINK dropped their second full-length album, Born Pink. The title track for the album titled Shut Down is out and BLACKPINK seem to have a mic drop moment with the song. Shut Down is three-minutes long and captures the members in their strong element. Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa start the video with a bang as they reiterate that the album is not their comeback because they never left.

BLACKPINK has released their second full length album after a gap of two years. The album has a total of eight songs including Shut Down, Pink Venom and Ready For Love. The other songs include Typa Girl, Hard to Love, The Happiest Girl, Tally and Yeah Yeah Yeah. Members Jisoo and Rose have writing credits for Yeah Yeah Yeah along with regular collaborators R.Tee and IDO.