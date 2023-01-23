Blackout Grips Pakistan As Power Grid Fails

Islamabad: Pakistan had to face a massive blackout on Monday as the majority of its cities plunged into darkness.

At about 7:34 AM (local time) today, the National Grid experienced a loss of frequency, that caused a major breakdown. A swift work is on to revive the system, the ministry said in a statement.

The nation has a complex electricity distribution system and a small error in the grid lead to complete blackout in major cities.

Power was out in all major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

Authorities are working to restore power supply to affected areas, though it is not immediately clear when services will resume.