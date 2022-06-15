Blackcaps All-Rounder Michael Bracewell Tests Positive For Covid-19

Auckland: New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell tested positive for Covid-19 a day after the second Test against England in Nottingham, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on their official website.

Bracewell is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 the morning after the second Test against England in Nottingham. Bracewell undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after waking up with symptoms.

He will require five days of isolation before rejoining the group ahead of the final Test at Headingley in Leeds starting Thursday, June 23.

The rest of the touring party will be tested today and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

No replacement player is being sort at this stage.

Earlier, before the start of the Test series, batter Henry Nicholls, pacer Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen had tested positive for Covid-19. The third and final Test of the series, where England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, will begin at Headingley on June 23.