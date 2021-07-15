Black Widow To ‘Release Soon’ In 6 Different Languages On Disney Plus Hotstar

New Delhi: The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, the Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow, is “coming soon” on Disney+ Hotstar in six different languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The release date is not available yet. The film will be available to watch free of cost to the subscribers.

<>

More than a spy. More than an Avenger. It’s time to tell her story. Marvel Studios’ @theblackwidow is coming soon in English on @DisneyplusHSP! And in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on @DisneyplusHSVIP! #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/5kKe7E2Bk6 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) July 15, 2021

Earlier, the Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’ released in the United States on July 9th in theatres and simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access. And going by the previous records, the film was supposed to release in October in India given that there is normally a three months gap between the release dates in the US and in India.