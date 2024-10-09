Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to start world’s first black tiger safari in Baripada, Mayurbhanj district. The Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAOI) has already given its approval, and the project is now awaiting the Supreme Court’s nod.

The safari will feature melanistic tigers, known for their distinctive dark and dense stripes, which are unique to the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The initiative aims to boost tourism and raise awareness about the conservation of these rare big cats.

Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Susanta Nanda, announced that preparations are in full swing. “Work for the melanistic tiger safari will start very soon. We have already received permission from CZAOI, and we are hopeful that the Supreme Court will grant the final approval shortly,” Nanda stated.

The safari will house four melanistic tigers from Nandankanan Zoo and another tiger carrying the melanism gene. The project will span over 200 hectares, with 100 hectares dedicated to the display area and the rest for veterinary care, staff infrastructure, visitor amenities, and a rescue center.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related