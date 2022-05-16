‘Black Screen’ drive in Bhubaneswar: 51 vehicles penalised in 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Traffic police in Bhubaneswar are in action mode with launch of ‘Black Screen’ drive to put a check on the growing trend of crime.

In the last three days, illegal tinted films have so far been removed from as many as 51 cars and Rs 25,000 has been collected as fine from them.

With a view to carry out crime or other illegal activities, black films are intentionally used on the windows of the cars. The traffic police are now cracking whip on such vehicles.