Black Pepper Chicken Stir-Fry Recipe
Black Pepper Chicken Stir-Fry, This savory, spicy, and saucy Chinese-American inspired stir fry makes for the ideal crowd pleasing weeknight meal or Sunday night meal prep menu item.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon curry powder
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cubed
- 1/4 cup canola oil, divided
- 1 large onion, chopped
- Minced fresh cilantro and thinly sliced green onions
Directions
- In a small bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Place cornstarch in a large bowl. Add chicken in batches; tossing to coat. In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes. Remove and keep warm.
- Stir-fry onion in remaining oil until tender. Stir soy sauce mixture and add to pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Return chicken to pan; heat through. Top with cilantro and green onions.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 cup: 324 calories, 18g fat (3g saturated fat), 76mg cholesterol, 832mg sodium, 17g carbohydrate (4g sugars, 1g fiber), 23g protein.