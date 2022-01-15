“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Resumes Production With Star Letitia Wright

Georgia: Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally restarting production, with star Letitia Wright healed and back in Atlanta ready to resume her role as fan-favorite character Shuri.

Actress Letitia Wright has resumed filming on the Black Panther sequel, almost five months after being injured when a stunt went wrong.

The British star, who plays Shuri, was said at the time of the accident in August to have suffered minor injuries.

But Marvel’s bosses later said she turned out to have sustained “a critical shoulder fracture and a concussion with severe side effects”.

Filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was suspended in November.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has had its released date moved a few times but this shutdown has reportedly not changed it from debuting November 11 as currently planned. The film is the culmination of a huge year for Marvel Studios, which is currently riding the wave of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters beforehand, as well as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on Disney+.