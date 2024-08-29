Black Myth Wukong update 1.0.8: Stability fixes, Captain Wise-Voice nerf, and more

New Delhi: Black Myth Wukong’s update 1.0.8 is now live on PlayStation 5 and Steam, addressing various issues encountered by players on day one. It is primarily aimed at fixing various stability-related issues as well as graphical bugs that were encountered by players. Furthermore, the 1.0.8 update also addresses various localization issues in the game.

Although Black Myth Wukong did ship with some technical issues, it’s otherwise a really well-optimized game, which is surprising for an Unreal Engine 5 title. With the latest update, it seems developer GameScience has addressed a majority of the issues that have been reported by players since launch.Here are the official patch notes for Black Myth Wukong’s update 1.0.8.

Fixed an issue where enabling FSR could cause crashes for some players during startup or the prologue.

Fixed a crash issue in certain areas of the Webbed Hollow when NVIDIA Full Ray Tracing is enabled.

Fixed an issue where hair would stretch abnormally.

Optimized the hair effects for Yaoguai King “Lingxuzi.”

Fixed an issue where abnormal blocks appeared on the ground in the battle scene with Yaoguai King “Yin-Yang Fish” on PS5.

Animation fixes and nerfs:

Fixed an issue where certain enemies could get stuck in motion in specific situations.

Slightly reduced the stats of Yaoguai King “Captain Wise-Voice”.

Fixed an issue where the attack from Lesser Yaoguai “Lantern Warden” in Pagoda Realm could push players into walls.

General fixes: