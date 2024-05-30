BJP’s Yuva Morcha President Critically Injured in ‘Attack by BJD Workers’ in Bhadrak
Bhadrak: Abhilash Panda, State President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and 20 other local BJP youth leaders were allegedly attacked by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Thursday near Khapuria Chhak, Karanjamal Gram Panchayat under Bansada Police Station limits in Bhadrak District.
As per reports, while Abhilash was returning from the last day of election campaigning, near Khapuria, more than 100 BJD workers attacked Abhilash’s vehicle. In the attack, his two vehicles got damaged and he got severe injury on his head. Abhilash’s associates also got injured in the alleged attack.
All the injured were admitted to the Dhamara hospital in critical condition, said the BJP. Now they have been shifted to Basudevpur CHC, Bhadrak.
Upon asking Abhilash said that he is suspecting the involvement of local BJD MLA candidate, Sarpanch Karanjamal GP and their associates in the lethal attack.
In response to the attack, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Bansada Police Station, demanding action against the perpetrators. Over 200 BJP workers staged a protest by blocking the Bhadrak-Dhamara Road. Upon arrival at the protest site, the police dispersed the crowd, assuring them of prompt action.
Subsequently, the Bansada police registered a case against more than 80 suspects and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Section 144 clamped in Bhadrak:
From 6 p.m. on 30th May 2024 until the end of the poll on 1st June 2024, public gatherings, displays of election-related content, and propagation of election matters through entertainment are prohibited. Assemblies of more than five people are not allowed in Bhadrak district, with an exception for door-to-door campaigning. Political functionaries and party workers not voting in the 7-Bhadrak(SC) PC Parliamentary Constituency must leave the district by 6 p.m. on 30th May 2024. The use of loudspeakers for political purposes is forbidden.
On the poll day, candidates are entitled to one vehicle each for personal use, their election agent, and their workers in each Assembly Segment. Only four/three/two-wheeler vehicles are allowed, and no one else can use the vehicles allotted to the candidate, their agent, or workers. Free transportation for voters to and from polling stations is prohibited. Private vehicles can be used by owners for voting, but they cannot go within 200 meters of a polling station.
Security personnel are not allowed inside polling booths, except for one security person in plain clothes with concealed arms for individuals under Z+ security category. The poll day is declared as a Dry Day, and all liquor shops in the district will be closed from 12 noon on 30th May 2024.
On poll day, canvassing for votes, soliciting votes, persuading electors not to vote for a particular candidate, or persuading electors not to vote at the election are prohibited within 100 meters of a polling station.
No person is entitled to issue any notice regarding elections except the authorities.
