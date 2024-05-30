BJP’s Yuva Morcha President Critically Injured in ‘Attack by BJD Workers’ in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: Abhilash Panda, State President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and 20 other local BJP youth leaders were allegedly attacked by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Thursday near Khapuria Chhak, Karanjamal Gram Panchayat under Bansada Police Station limits in Bhadrak District.

As per reports, while Abhilash was returning from the last day of election campaigning, near Khapuria, more than 100 BJD workers attacked Abhilash’s vehicle. In the attack, his two vehicles got damaged and he got severe injury on his head. Abhilash’s associates also got injured in the alleged attack.

All the injured were admitted to the Dhamara hospital in critical condition, said the BJP. Now they have been shifted to Basudevpur CHC, Bhadrak.

Upon asking Abhilash said that he is suspecting the involvement of local BJD MLA candidate, Sarpanch Karanjamal GP and their associates in the lethal attack.

In response to the attack, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Bansada Police Station, demanding action against the perpetrators. Over 200 BJP workers staged a protest by blocking the Bhadrak-Dhamara Road. Upon arrival at the protest site, the police dispersed the crowd, assuring them of prompt action.

Subsequently, the Bansada police registered a case against more than 80 suspects and initiated an investigation into the incident.

Section 144 clamped in Bhadrak: