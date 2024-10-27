Chennai: Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended Deepavali greetings to those “who have faith”, prompting the BJP to make a sarcastic remark against him.

In a rare departure from DMK’s traditions, Stalin extended his greetings to supporters for the party’s platinum jubilee celebrations. “I extend my greetings on our (DMK) platinum jubilee celebrations; Deepa oli thirunal greetings to those having belief and celebrating it,” he said.

Reacting to the gesture, BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathi took a swipe at Udhayanidhi. “…for those who don’t have belief, greetings to live like Narakasura,” he said in a post on X.

While Deepavali in the north signifies the return of Lord Rama and Sita Devi to Ayodhya from exile, in the South, the festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna and his Sathyabhama over the demon king Narakasura.

In line with their ‘rationalist’ beliefs, DMK leaders refrain from greeting people on festivals.

