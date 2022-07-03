BJP’s Rahul Narwekar Elected As Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) MLA Rahul Narwekar was elected as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The election was held after the House proceedings began at 11 am.

He was fielded against Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi, who was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker’s election.

Narwekar took charge as the speaker of the Maharashtra assembly amid chants of “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji”, “Jai Sri Ram”, and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”.

The elections were held by a division of votes on the first of the two-day Special Assembly Session ordered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, last weekend.