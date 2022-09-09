BJP’s New State In-Charges Announced; Sambit Patra Appointed Coordinator Of Northeast States

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed the new team of party’s in-charges and co-charges for states.

According to reports, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb will be the in-charge of Haryana, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to be the in-charge of Punjab-Chandigarh, former Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey to be the in-charge of West Bengal, and Sambit Patra to be the coordinator of the northeast states and the party’s national secretary Rituraj Sinha will be joint-coordinator.

Apart from Biplab Deb and Vijay Rupani, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Mahesh Sharma were also appointed for organisational work and were made the in-charges of party affairs in different states.

As per reports, senior party leader and member of its central election committee Om Mathur will be the in-charge of the party’s affairs in Chhattisgarh and its former Uttar Pradesh unit president Laxmikant Bajpai will look after the work in Jharkhand.

It is to be noted that the appointments hold significance as a large number of senior leaders, who had no organisational post currently, have now been given new responsibilities.