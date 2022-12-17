BJP’s nationwide protest today against Bilawal Bhutto’s remark

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a day after staging a massive protest near the Pakistan high commission in Delhi against the country’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s “highly shameful and derogatory” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold a nationwide protest on Saturday.

“The protests will be held in all the state capitals across the country. BJP karyakartas will burn the effigy of Pakistan and Pakistani Foreign Minister and will strongly condemn the shameful statement of Pakistani Foreign Minister,” BJP said in a statement on Friday.

Describing Zardari’s comments as “highly derogatory and full of cowardice”, the BJP said the remarks were given to divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy in Pakistan.

The BJP will protest against Pakistani foreign minister Zardari’sdefamatory remarks made during a press conference at the United Nations in New York.