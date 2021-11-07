BJP’s national executive to meet today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will hold a national executive meeting to discuss organisational matters as well as its strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

The meeting, being held for the first time following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, will take place in a ‘hybrid’ model with some attendees to be present physically at the Delhi venue, while others taking part virtually.

According to party functionaries familiar with the matter, the meeting will be attended by 124 national executive members of the BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Modi will deliver the valedictory address at the BJP national executive, shaping the day’s agenda and formulating the party strategy on a variety of issues.