BJP’s ‘Bangla Bandh’ call sees mixed response; police detain 3 party leaders

Kolkata: The BJP’s call for a 12-hour shutdown on Tuesday elicited a varied response in West Bengal. Kolkata police detained three prominent BJP leaders amid ongoing protests on Wednesday morning.

Samik Bhattacharya, a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, was apprehended in Salt Lake, while Rahul Sinha, the former state president of the BJP, and Locket Chatterjee, a former Lok Sabha MP, were taken into custody at the Shyambazar five-point crossing. “Nothing will happen; the more they detain, the more people will join the protest.

This is the anger of the people, and they are on the streets. The police can detain individuals but not the idea,” MP Chatterjee remarked.

In Kolkata, there were fewer vehicles on the roads, but shops, schools, and colleges remained open as usual. Train services in Hooghly faced temporary disruptions due to BJP worker protests, and road traffic was impacted in Nandigram and Alipurdar.

In Malda, clashes erupted between TMC and BJP workers over road blockades. The BJP has announced the ‘Bangla Bandh’ in protest against alleged police violence during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum has organized a significant rally in Kolkata on Wednesday to seek justice for a colleague who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The rally is set to commence at Shyambazar and conclude at Dharmatala. It is important to note that the Forum did not join the march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Tuesday, which a student group had organized.