BJP Yuva Morcha, Police Clash During Protest Over Naba Das Murder In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Lower PMG square here on Tuesday turned into a virtual battle ground after a scuffle erupted between BJP activists and security forces during a massive rally taken out by the saffron front over former Minister Naba Das murder case.

The pitched battle broke out when police are trying to stop the protesters who were forcefully heading towards the State Assembly to gherao it.

Hundreds of protesters under the banner of BJP Yuva Morcha took out a massive rally at lower PMG square protesting Crime Branch investigation into the Naba Das murder case and deteriorating law and order situation.

The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after the saffron party activists attempted to make a forced entry by breaking police cordons and engaged in a scuffle with security men.

They were stopped by police at the Lower PMG as they tried to scale and break the barricade to head towards the Assembly.

Some of the security personnel and protesters were injured in the scuffle.

According to reports, the agitators hurled water bottles and eggs and pelted stones at the cops which led to lathi-charge.

Around 10 police personnel including ACP Amitav Mohapatra sustained injuries in the tussle. Some of them sustained injuries on head. At least five police vehicles also got damaged in the brawl, Bhubanewar DCP Pratik Singh said.

Over 100 protesters were picked up by police while they were trying to create violence. They have been detained,the DCP said, adding action will be taken against them as per law.

The law and order situation and Naba Das murder issues were also raised by the BJP and Congress in Odisha Assembly leading to adjournment of the House till 4 pm.