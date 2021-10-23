BJP Yuva Morcha Members Gherao Kalahandi SP Office

Kalahandi: The members of BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday gheraoed the office of Kalahandi SP demanding suspension of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

Reportedly, the activists staged a demonstration at the Kalahandi SP office alleging the links of the minister with Gobinda Sahu, prime accused in the murder of Mamita Meher, a teacher at Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi.

Meanwhile, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Saturday took out a rally from the party office towards Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. They demanded the resignation of the Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra and the CBI probe into the Mamita murder case.