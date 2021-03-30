BJP Workers Protest At OERC Office Over Power Tariff Hike

Bhubaneswar: Protests gained momentum in Odisha as BJP workers staged an agitation in front of the OERC office protesting power tariff hike.

Reportedly, the protest is being headed by Babu Singh.

The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Saturday hiked power tariff by 30 paise per unit for the fiscal 2021-22. The increase in power tariff will come into effect in the state from April 4.

The tariff for BPL (Below Poverty Line) and irrigation consumers will remain unchanged and there will be no change in monthly minimum fixed charge, demand change and meter rent, as per the OERC order.

It has allowed a 2% rebate over and above normal rebate on the bill to the Low Tension (LT) domestic and single-phase general purpose category of consumers only who pay through digital means.