“BJP will win in Odisha”: Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh

Bhubaneswar: While addressing the media, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party’s victory in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state of Odisha, claiming that the BJP will form the double-engine government in Odisha.

“One thing is clear, the Bharatiya Janata Party will form its government in the centre and state of Odisha and the people of Odisha will play a big role in this context,” said Giriraj Singh.