“BJP Will Win 15 Lok Sabha And 75 Assembly Seats In Odisha”: Amit Shah

Rourkela: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in Odisha over various issues in Rourkela.

Addressing the public in Rourkela, Shah said, BJP will win 15 Lok Sabha and 75 Assembly seats in Odisha. Odisha will turn saffron as BJP will win over 75 assembly segments and 15 Lok Sabha seats PM Modi has already won over 270 seats and is now moving towards 400.

“The BJD government is not giving importance to Odisha’s language and culture and pride. Should the governance be in the hands of an Odia or a Tamil? In the name of the Parikrama project, the government here tried to make Puri a tourist hub while no steps have been taken to open all gates of Srimandir, alleged Shah.

“CM Naveen Patnaik should answer where are the original keys of Ratna Bhandar, who made duplicate keys and whether they were used to open the treasure trove. Vote BJP to power, we will make the Commission’s report public within a month,” said Shah.

Shah accused Patnaik of pasting his own pictures on rice bags sent by the Centre and distributing it in his own name.

“Instead of providing bags, Naveen Babu should have added 2 kg more rice for the benefit of the people here. The state government here is not implementing one nation, one ration card,” Shah added.