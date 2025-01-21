The BJP on Tuesday announced a slew of poll promises aimed at students as it released its second manifesto for the upcoming Delhi polls.

The party promised that if it came to power in Delhi, it would grant Rs 15,000 in aid for competitive exam aspirants and ensure free education up to the postgraduate level for needy students.

The BJP also promised a scholarship for children of auto and taxi drivers as well as a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to students belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

“Free education from KG to PG will be provided to the needy students of Delhi in the government educational institutions of Delhi. Once our government is formed, we will provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the youth of Delhi for preparing for competitive exams and will also reimburse two-time travel and application fees,” said BJP leader Anurag Thakur while unveiling the party’s second manifesto.

The BJP, in its manifesto, also promised to set up a welfare board for domestic workers, provide life insurance of Rs 10 lakh to them, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, scholarships for their children, and six months of paid maternity leave.

The party also promised a welfare board for auto-taxi drivers, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 accident insurance vehicle insurance and scholarship for their children.

The Delhi BJP manifesto also promised Scheduled Caste students a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 under the ‘Dr BR Ambedkar Stipend Scheme.

During the manifesto launch event, Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Once our government is formed, we will solve problems related to health, traffic, electricity, water and transport etc. We will try to give a better today and a better tomorrow to the people of Delhi.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called BJP’s manifesto “very dangerous”.

“They have clearly written in their manifesto that they will shut down mohalla clinics. They do not want the people of Delhi to get free treatment. It will stop free education for all in government schools in Delhi if the party is voted to power,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

“In its two manifestos released, BJP has accepted and directly declared that they will shut down the Mohalla Clinics in Delhi and will stop free education being provided in the government schools of Delhi,” AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X after the release of BJP’s manifesto.

He added, “I had already said that BJP is fighting the Delhi elections only and only to stop all the schemes being given to the people of Delhi. They have now accepted that they will stop free education and free treatment (medicines, tests and surgeries). But see that these people will also stop other schemes like free electricity, water and free bus travel for women. Don’t press the wrong button. Otherwise, these people will make living in Delhi difficult.”

Delhi will go to polls in a single phase on February 5, with a fierce triangular contest between the AAP, BJP and Congress setting the political temperatures soaring in the cold wave-gripped national capital. The results will be announced on February 8.