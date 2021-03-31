‘BJP trying to derail BJD’s popular housing scheme for poor’

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has alleged that BJP is trying to discontinue the popular housing scheme of Odisha government meant for the poor.

At a press conference on Wednesday, spokesperson of BJD, Dr Byomakesh Ray, and OTDC Chairperson, Srimayee Mishra, alleged that the BJP is trying its best to derail the housing scheme by pointing out accusing fingers to the party for indulging in irregularity. They said 30,000 families have benefited from the scheme.

The BJD spokespersons said that Odisha is getting a raw deal from the Centre on different welfare schemes including housing. They alleged that the Centre is providing assistance to states like Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Sikkim where the saffron party is in power.

Ray and Mishra said there is a 60-40 share for the housing scheme and they do not see any logic behind the argument that why BJD will not use the logo of Biju Pucca Ghar. The money of Odisha people are invested in the scheme, so there is no point why logo of Biju Pucca Ghar will not be displayed.

They said the governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are using their logos but the Centre has not cautioned them on the issue. They questioned why Odisha is questioned on the matter.

The spokespersons said in the last five years Odisha has constructed 15,73,000 houses. The Centre has given Rs 12,928 cr, while Odisha has provided Rs 8518.73 cr. Odisha has acquired the no 1 position in housing.