BJP to Observe ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign Across Nation from Aug 9-15

New Delhi: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, aimed at fostering patriotism among citizens, will be observed nationwide from August 9th to 15th.

Thursday at a press conference in New Delhi, Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat encouraged individuals to display the Tiranga at their homes, take a selfie with it, and upload the picture to the Har Ghar Tiranga website on harghartiranga.com.

Initiated in 2022 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the campaign saw over ten crore people participate by uploading selfies with the Tiranga last year. Additionally, over two hundred cultural events are planned throughout the country.

The Minister also announced that a Tiranga Bike Rally featuring Members of Parliament and Ministers will take place on August 13th.

Giving further details Shekhawat informed that various outreach activities are being organized nationwide as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, these include:

Tiranga Runs : To be organized in various cities across the country to promote patriotism.

: To be organized in various cities across the country to promote patriotism. Tiranga Concerts : Musical events featuring patriotic songs to celebrate our national heritage.

: Musical events featuring patriotic songs to celebrate our national heritage. Street Plays (Nukkad Nataks) : Performances in local communities to spread the message of unity and patriotism.

: Performances in local communities to spread the message of unity and patriotism. Painting Competitions : Engaging the youth and children in artistic expressions of their love for the nation.

: Engaging the youth and children in artistic expressions of their love for the nation. Exhibitions on the Evolution of Tiranga : Showcasing the history and significance of the national flag.

: Showcasing the history and significance of the national flag. Flash Mobs: Enthusiastic displays of national pride in public places.

Watch Evolution of Tiranga: