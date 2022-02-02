BJP To Launch Digital Campaign For Panchayat Polls From Feb 6

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party is set to start its digital campaign from February 6.

Informing about the same, Odisha BJP general secretary, Prithiviraj Harichandan said that the digital campaign will be commenced in 853 Zilla Parishad zones present across the state.

“Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Giriraj Singh will also be present in the digital campaigning,” he said.

The three-tier panchayat elections in the state will be held in five phases starting February 16 amid strict adherence to Covid guidelines.

The elections will be held with one day gap between each phase on February 16, 18, 20, 22, and 24.