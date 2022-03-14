BJP To Hold Parliamentary Party Meeting Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Tuesday.

In a notice, the ruling party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The second half of the Budget session that began today will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.