BJP To Hold Nationwide Protests Against Pak Minister’s Derogatory Comments On PM Modi

New Delhi: The BJP dubbed Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s personal comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “highly shameful and derogatory” and said it will hold nationwide protests against them on Saturday.

“His remarks are highly derogatory, defamatory and full of cowardice and has been given just to remain in power and save the (Pak) government,” the BJP said in a statement on Friday.

“It is also aimed at misleading the world and divert global attention from Pakistan’s collapsing economy, lawlessness and anarchy besides simmering differences in the Pakistani army, its deteriorating global relations and the fact that it has become a major sanctuary for terrorists,” it said.