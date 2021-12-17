BJP Steps Up Against Kerala Govt Lawyer Over Remarks Against Gen Rawat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Kerala state has ramped up its campaign against state government pleader Rashmita Ramachandran over her comments on Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

Ramachandran had written in a social media post “death doesn’t make a person holy” after General Rawat’s death in a chopper crash last week.

The Kerala BJP demanded immediate action against Rashmita Ramachandran. Her post that contains several other allegations is still available on her social media timeline.

On the day of the incident, Kerala BJP president K Surendran demanded action against Ramachandran. About a week ago, Surendran criticised the Kerala government saying, “The LDF government did not take any action against government pleader Rashmitha Ramachandran who insulted the CDS.”

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crashed in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other senior military officers died in the chopper crash.