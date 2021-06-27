BJP State Executive Meet On June 28

Bhubaneswar: The State BJP would hold its executive meeting on Monday to discuss various issues concerning the State. The meeting will be held via video conferencing.

The meeting to be presided over by the national general secretary cum Odisha in-charge D. Purandeswari and will be attended by the party’s joint state in charge Vijaypal Singh.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, national joint general secretary (organisation) Saudan Singh, national vice president Baijayant Panda, national general secretary, and Odisha-in-charge Arun Singh, MP Suresh Pujari, Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Pradipta Naik, all party MPs and MLAs of the State and all State functionaries and State Executive members would attend the meeting.

Issues relating to the Covid-19 situation, various welfare programs of the Union Government would be discussed in the scheduled executive meeting.