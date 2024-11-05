Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government following the emergence of multiple cracks in the Meghanada Pacheri, the massive boundary wall surrounding the revered Puri Srimandir.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal took to social media to express his concerns, holding former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his close aide VK Pandian responsible for the damage.

Biswal alleged that the cracks were a result of the extensive excavation work carried out during the Parikrama Project, which involved digging deep holes around the temple using heavy machinery. He claimed that this work was done without proper permissions from the Archaeological Department and the National Monument Authority, violating the AMASR Act of 1958.

The BJP’s criticism comes amid ongoing repair efforts by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan stated that the cracks were likely caused during the eviction process for the Heritage Corridor Project. He assured that repair work is being conducted on a war footing to address the issue promptly.

The Meghanada Pacheri, a significant structure built during the Maratha period, is crucial to the temple’s heritage and stability. The ASI has initiated steps to seal the cracks and improve the drainage system to prevent further damage. Despite the concerns, ASI officials have assured that the structural stability of the wall remains intact.