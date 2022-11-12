BJP Seeks WB Minister’s Dismissal, CM’s Apology Over Remarks On Murmu

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday condemned West Bengal minister Akhil Giri’s derogatory comments on President Droupadi Murmu’s looks and sought his dismissal.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda also demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tender a public apology for Giri’s comments and also clarify that at whose behest he made such “unfortunate” and “indecent” remarks.

He has hurt the sentiments of over 10 crore tribals and dented the country’s democratic values, Munda, a tribal like Murmu, told reporters here.

In a 17-second video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the looks of the President and mocking the BJP.

“They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” Giri, the minister of state for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram late on Friday evening.

After his remarks drew widespread criticism, he apologised.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said if a minister who has taken a pledge to preserve the ethos of the Constitution makes such a derogatory remark, then he must be sacked.