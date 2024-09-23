Poonch: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) spread hate and violence across the country.

“Wherever they go, they create divisions between castes, religions, states, and languages, trying to incite conflict,” said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

He said that the BJP has tried to create a wedge between the Pahari and Gujjar communities and claimed that this project of the party will fail.

“Nafrat ko sirf mohabbat se kaata ja sakta hai. Ek taraf nafrat phailne wale log hain aur doosri taraf mohabbat ki dukaan kholne wale log hai. (Hate can only be overcome with love. On one side are those spreading hatred and on the other side are those promoting love)” said the Congress leader

“Congress will move forward by bringing everyone together and giving everyone their rights,” Gandhi said, adding that for them, everyone is equal and they will leave no one behind.

He said that whatever the people want and whatever work they want him to do, he is ready to address any issue in Parliament and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need only to give him the instruction.

The Congress leader said that the opposition gained strength after the Lok Sabha results and stands united against the government’s ‘anti-people’ laws and policies.

“Narendra Modi has lost his confidence and it is evident on his face. We have impacted his psychology and he is not the same as he once was,” said Rahul Gandhi.

He said that the INDIA bloc did not resort to hate or violence, it countered the BJP’s agenda with love and compassion.

Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at the Centre saying that while Union territories have often been made states or states divided into new states, it is the first time in history that a state Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories.