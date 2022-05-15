BJP Ropes In Heavyweights For Brajarajnagar By-Poll Campaign

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which nominated party leader, Radharani Panda for the May 31 bypoll to Jharsuguda’s Brajarajnagar assembly seat, has released a list of its 40-star campaigners for the election.

The list has all Odisha leaders of the party including Union ministers, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Pralhad Joshi, and Bisweshwar Tudu.

The list has the name of BJP state president Samir Mohanty, state in-charge, D.Purandeswari, and national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on top. It also features MP and former Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi, MP Aparajita Sarangi, MP Sangeeta Singhdeo and National spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Here is the full list of BJP’s 40-star campaigners:

The Election Commission of India has announced May 31, 2022, as the date for the by-election to the Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency.

While the scrutiny will be conducted on May 12, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 3.

In a show of strength, the political parties held rallies during the filing of nomination papers of their respective candidates. Several state-level leaders also attended the rallies.