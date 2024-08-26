BJP reprimands Kangana Ranaut over remarks on farmers’ protest

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reprimanded actor-MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks linking farmers’ protest to Bangladesh unrest.

“BJP MP Ms Kangana Ranaut’s statement on farmers’ protest is not the party’s stand. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the remark made by Ms Kangana Ranaut. Neither Ms. Kangana Ranaut is permitted to speak on policy issues of the BJP, nor she is authorised to do so,” the BJP said in a statement.

“The BJP has directed Ms Kangana Ranaut to not issue such statements in the future. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed towards social harmony as per the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Aur Sabka Prayaas”.