BJP releases manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Lok Sabha elections 2024

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, April 14, released its manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’, with the tagline “Modi ki Guarantee”, for the Lok Sabha election 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

The day coincides with the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a towering leader from the Dalit community and an architect of the Indian Constitution. The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people’s suggestions.

“The entire country waits for the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’. The party has executed its promises on the ground in 10 years… This ‘Sankalp Patra’ empowers all the four strong pillars of developed India- youth, women, poor and farmers” PM Modi said at the event.

At the release of the BJP’s manifesto, Modi met a few beneficiaries of the central government schemes and handed a copy of the manifesto.

Among the beneficiaries were Raghuvir who sells snacks in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar and has benefited from a loan provided under the PM Svanidhi Yojna. The other beneficiaries were Ramvir from Jhajjar, Haryana, who has received benefits under the PM kisan Yojna that give small and marginal farmers an annual cash incentive of ₹6,000 and Lilawati from Bastar who has benefited from schemes such as the Ujwala Yojna that offers subsidy in cooking gas and Har ghar Jal, that provides potable water connections.

Key takeaways

“It is Modi’s guarantee that the free ration scheme will continue for the next 5 years,” PM Narendra Modi said.

“In past years, MUDRA Yojana has turned crores of people into entrepreneurs…Looking at this success, the BJP has taken one more ‘sankalp’ – under MUDRA Yojana loans up to ₹10 lakh were provided. Now, the BJP has decided to increase the limit to ₹20 lakh,” Modi said.

“Now, we will work towards reducing the electricity bill of crores of families to zero and creating earning opportunities from electricity. We have implemented the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme…,” he said.

“The biggest concern of the elderlies is that how will they afford treatment of their ailments. This concern is even more serious for the middle class. The BJP has now taken the ‘sankalp’ that every individual above 75 years of age will be brought within the purview of Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” Modi said.

Modi also said the BJP has decided to bring the transgender community under the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The prime minister said the BJP is going to strengthen the foundation of India of the 21st century through three kinds of infrastructure – 1) social infrastructure, 2) digital infrastructure, 3) physical infrastructure.

“We are opening new educational institutions for social infrastructure…Under physical infrastructure, we are modernising highways, railways, airways, and waterways across the country. Under digital infrastructure, we are expanding 5G network, working on 6G and for keeping Industry 4.0 in mind we are building the digital infrastructure.”