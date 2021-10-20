BJP Ready To Join Hands With ‘Patriot Amarinder Singh’

Chandigarh: As speculations are rife over former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s new party formation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised Singh as ‘a patriot’ and said that it is open to joining hands with those who put the nation’s interest first.

An alliance between Amarinder and the BJP seems nearly certain now as the latter responded positively to the idea of an association on Wednesday.

The reciprocation from BJP came a day after Amarinder Singh announced his intention to launch a party in Punjab and come to a seat-sharing deal with the BJP if the farmers’ issue is resolved in their interest.

BJP general secretary and party in-charge of Punjab affairs Dushyant Gautam said Singh is moving away from dynasty politics towards nationalism.

“Amarinder Singh was once a soldier and his stand on the issues of national security should be praised. He is patriotic. And whenever it was a matter of national security and security at the borders, we have appreciated his stand,” Gautam added.