BJP Prez Reconstitutes National Executive Committee, 6 From Odisha

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday reconstituted the party’s national executive committee.

He has appointed the members of the National Executive Committee, Special Invitees to National Executive, and Permanent Invitees (ex officio).

The National Executive Committee has 80 members including Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Senior leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi, Ex-National Presidents and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, floor leader in Rajya Sabha, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal and National Office Bearers.

The National Executive Committee will also have 50 Special Invitees and 179 Permanent Invitees (ex officio) which includes Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, Leader of the legislative party in Assemblies and Councils, Ex-Chief Ministers and Ex-Deputy Chief Ministers, National Spokespersons, National Morcha Presidents, State Prabharis/Sah-Prabharis, State Presidents, State General Secretaries (Organisation) and Sanghathaks.

From Odisha, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Sundergarh MP Jual Oram have retained their spots in the National Executive while former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda continues as the National Vice President of the party.

Union Railway Minister and Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha, Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as a National Executive member of the BJP. National Spokespersons Dr. Sambit Patra and Aparajita Sarangi have retained their posts as well.

B.L. Santosh has once again been given the responsibility of National General Secretary (Organisation). However, this time Nadda has named only one co-organisation General Secretary, Shivprakash, while V. Satish has been appointed the organiser.

The BJP president has also announced the name of 11 secretaries and 23 national spokespersons in his new team.