BJP Parliamentary Board: Gadkari & Chouhan Dropped, Adityanath Left Out I Fadnavis In CEC

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its rejigged Parliamentary Board with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh and BJP president J P Nadda among the eleven members.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have been left out of BJP’s Parliamentary Board in a major organisational revamp as BJP President JP Nadda announced the members of the newly constituted Parliamentary Board on Wednesday.

In a surprise move, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who successfully led BJP in the recently-held Assembly elections, was also left out. The move to not include Adityanath has baffled many who believed that the UP CM would secure a spot in the parliamentary board after his impressive show in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Full List of BJP Parliamentary Board:

JP Nadda – President

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

B.S. Yedyurappa

Sarbanand Sonowal

K Lakshman

Iqbal Singh Lalpura

Sudha Yadav

Satyanarayan Jatiya

BL Santosh – Secretary

BJP also rejigged its Central Election Committee (CEC) and included former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan. Former Union Ministers Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC.

JP Nadda will head the CEC while BL Santosh will be the secretary and Vanathi Srinivas will be the ex-officio.

