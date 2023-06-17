BJP office vandalised by mob in Manipur’s Thongju

Manipur: A BJP office has been vandalised by a mob in Manipur’s Thongju as ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki communities continues in the conflict-torn state.

A day ago, Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh’s house was set on fire by a mob in Manipur. He expressed anguish at miscreants torching his residence in Imphal’s Kongba area and said the “law and order situation in Manipur has failed”.

Ethnic clashes first erupted on May 3 following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ held in the hill districts, marking a protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The confrontations have resulted in a devastating loss of over 100 lives.