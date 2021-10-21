BJP observes Bolangir Bandh today over Mamita Meher’s murder case

Bolangir: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed Bolangir Bandh today over the demand of resignation of Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged role in Mamita Meher’s murder case.

Party district president Sibaji Mohanty demanded dismissal of Minister Mishra as his role in the entire episode is suspected because of his close association with main accused Sahu.

Earlier, BJP activists and Mahila Morcha leaders staged a demonstration before the Bolangir SP Office and burnt an effigy of Minister Mishra under the leadership of Bolangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo.

The incident has caused a furore in the state and the accused, who is the president of the managing committee of the school where the lady teacher taught, was arrested from a sugarcane field in Bolangir district on Tuesday.