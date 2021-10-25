BJP observes 12-hour Mayurbhanj bandh

Baripada: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes a 12-hour Mayurbhanj bandh on Monday over 16-point charter of demands.

Pressing for the fulfilment of its 16-point charter of demands including the arrest of the main accused who attacked BJP workers on Friday during the Baripada visit of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the saffron party has given this bandh call.

The other demands include proper treatment to patients at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, reopening of Ayurvedic College, construction of embankment on Budhabalanga river to protect Baripada town from flood, setting up of Chhau Academy, restarting of factories lying closed, land records to landless people, arrest of accused involved in Raruan gangrape incident and suspension of Minister of State for Home captain Dibya Shankar Mishra over Mamita Meher murder case.

The vehicular communication has been hit on NH & several other areas due to picketing by the saffron party workers.