BJP Observes 12-Hour Bandh in Mayurbhanj Today over Power Outage During President’s Address At MSCB University

Mayurbhanj: The BJP and the Mayurbhanj Nagarika Manch are today observing a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district over the power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s speech at the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University here earlier this month.

The agitators are protesting the state government’s alleged inaction against the District Collector, SP, and Vice Chancellor of the university.

The President, who was on a three-day visit to her home district Mayurbhanj, was delivering the 12th convocation address at the auditorium of the university when power supply suddenly snapped for nine minutes from 11.56 am to 12.05 pm on May 6.

The Vice-Chancellor later suspended an electrical staff of the institute and formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the State government has ordered a probe into the power failure during the President’s address.

Later, a pharmacist who was on helipad duty reportedly took selfies with the chopper of the President and posted them on social media during her visit to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).