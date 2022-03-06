BJP Nominates Actor Sritam Das As Mayor Candidate For CMC

Cuttack: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named the party’s Mayor Candidate for Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Sunday.

The party announced that actor Sritam Das will be fielded for the Mayor post in the Millenium city from the Saffron party. The announcement was made by Cuttack Nagar BJP president Lalatendu Badu this morning.

On Saturday, BJP had nominated Dr Suniti Mund for Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mayor post while Subash Singh has been named as BJD’s Mayor candidates for Cuttack Municipal Corporation

(CMC).

Earlier the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had announced its candidates for the post of Mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and Berhampur Municipal Corporations (BeMC).

The Congress has already announced Madhusmita Acharya and Giribala Behera as its mayor candidates for the BMC and CMC, respectively.

This time, the government has reserved the mayor chair in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur for women while the post in CMC has been kept unreserved. The election will be held on March 24 and the results will be out on March 26.