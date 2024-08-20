BJP Names Mamata Mohanta as its Rajya Sabha Nominee from Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday named senior leader Mamata Mohanta as its Rajya Sabha nominee from Odisha.

Mohanta recently resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to join BJP. Her tenure will end in April 2026.

A day after deserting the BJD and resigning from her Rajya Sabha seat, Mamata Mohanta joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

Mohanta, a prominent tribal leader from the Kudumi community in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, was welcomed to the party fold by national general secretary Arun Singh and Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

