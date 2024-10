Mumbai: The BJP has released its first list of 99 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has been fielded from his stronghold, Nagpur South West.

Shrijaya Chavan, daughter of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan, has secured a candidacy from the Bhokar seat.

The list also includes prominent names like Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and key ministers Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Atul Save.

